Two LeT militants killed in Shopian Encounter, arms and ammunition recovered: Police

Srinagar :Two militants of Lashkar-i-Toiba outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chowgam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, an official said.

As per the sources the slain militants have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Check from Braripora, Shopian and Raja Basit Nazir from Achan Pulwama.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area in wee hours. As the joint team of Police approached towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off an encounter.

Pertinently, a Hizb militant was killed in a gunfight on Friday in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.(GNS)

