Three Covid deaths in Kashmir, 132 cases in J&K

Srinagar: Three Covid deaths were recorded in Kashmir while 132 cases of the infection were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, an official bulletin said.
It said that 105 cases were detected in Kashmir while 27 cases were recorded in Jammu division.
Moreover, 118 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 21from Jammu Division and 97 from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 40 cases, Baramulla reported 34 cases, Budgam reported 04 cases, Pulwama reported 07cases, Kupwara reported 05 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 08 cases, Ganderbal reported 05cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 23cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported no cases, Doda reported 01 case, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 02cases, Kishtwar reported 01 case while as Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 /2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581/2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 72,005doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1, 78,54,654, it said.