Anantnag Encounter: 01 militant killed, operation continues

Srinagar:A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Arwani area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Official sources said that one militant has been killed so far in the gunfight. However the identity of slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area . As the joint team of Police approached towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off an encounter.(GNS)

