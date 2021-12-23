CBK files chargesheet against 5 accused persons for preparing fake pension case

Srinagar The crime branch Kashmir on Thursday said that it produced a chargesheet against 5 accused persons for preparing a fake and false pension case in league with each other and causing a loss of 9.5 lakh to the state exchequer.

According to a statement, issued, the Crime Branch Kashmir produced the Charge-Sheet in case FIR No. 09/2017 U/S 420, 468, 471, 120-B-RPC, against 05 accused persons namely Fazi Begum, Abdul Rashid Laway—both residents of Tral, Ali Mohd Wani of Housing Colony Bemina, the then Executive, Engineer R&B Division, Pulwama, Harbajan Singh of Tral, the then Junior Assistant and Ayaz Mushtaq Bhat of Kulgam, the then Assistant Accounts Officer R & B Division Pulwama, before the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate, Pulwama.

The statement reads that the brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint, alleging therein that one Abdul Rashid Laway, employee of R&B Division Pulwama has fraudulently prepared fictitious family pension case of his father in favour of his wife against actual claimant.

It reads that subsequently a PV under No. 126/15 was initiated at Crime Branch Kashmir and during the course of enquiry, it was revealed that the accused persons in furtherance of criminal conspiracy with the concerned officials of R&B Division Pulwama had resorted to falsification of documents and have thereby processed a family pension case in favour of daughter in law of the deceased i.e. wife of accused.

It reads that the accused reflected Fazi Begum as wife of Abdul Rahim Laway (deceased), when the fact is that she was her daughter-in-Law.

“On the basis of false documents the family pension was settled by the competent authority and a huge amount was found to have been received as pension by the wife of accused, as the actual claimant i.e. Janna w/o deceased employees had expired before the death of Abdul Rahim Laway.”

It reads that subsequently the act of omission and commission on the part of accused persons Prima facie disclosed the commission of offence punishable U/S 420, 468, 471 RPC and accordingly the instant case was registered at police Station Crime Branch Kashmir, while investigation was set into motion.

“During the course of investigation, it has been established that the accused persons in criminal conspiracy with each other prepared illegal pension case by preparing fake pension pension Book, descriptive Roll certificate and life certificate in favour of Fazi Begum, which caused loss of RS. 9.5 lacs to the state exchequer,” it reads.

