IED weighing 5 Kgs detected, destroyed on Pulwama-Sgr road, say officials

Srinagar: A major tragedy was averted on Thursday after security forces detected and destroyed 5-kg IED planted on à roadside at Wanpora on Pulwama- Srinagar road.

An official said that acting on a specific intellegence that militants have planted an IED on Newa, Pulwama—Srinagar road in Wanpora, a search operarion was launched jointly by Pulwama police, 50RR and 183 bn CRPF.

“During search, one IED was found planted roadside. The IED weighed approx 5 kgs and was assembled in a container. Bomb disposal team of police and army destroyed the IED on spot through controlled detonation,” the official said. He said in this regard a case has been registered and investigation taken up.

“Few suspects have been picked up for questioning. With the timely action a major tragedy has been averted,” the official said—(KNO)

