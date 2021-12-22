DC Kupwara visits various areas of block Ramhal, Tarathpora

Inspects developmental works, Government offices; chairs public grievance camp at Ramhal

KUPWARA: In connection with Good Governance Week, the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din today visited various areas of block Rahmal and block Tarathpora, inspected various developmental works and Government offices and chaired a public grievances camp at Tehsil Office Ramhal.

The DC was accompanied by a team of officers.

During the visit, the DC inspected Culvert connecting Kiyal village with Tarathpora being constructed at a cost of Rs.4.80 lakh. He also inspected another Culvert connecting Tarathpora-B constructed at Rs.3.80 lakh. Both culverts are being constructed under CAPEX budget by RDD.

At Hafrada, the DC inspected construction of a footpath worth Rs.1.50 lakh under MPLADS and MGNREGA.

The DC directed the concerned Officers to maintain the quality standard of public works for creation of long term assets.

He met several public delegations during the entire visit and heard their issues. He assured them for redressal of their genuine issues and directed the concerned Officers to resolve the issues raised.

At Tehsil Office Ramhal, the DC chaired a public grievances camp in which PRIs, general public and officers participated.

The people raised the issues pertaining to power, health and other day to day issues.

Replying to the frequent damaging of transformers, the DC asked the people for judicious use of electricity and directed the concerned to hold regular checks on power theft. He directed the officers for replacement of the old and obsolete transformers with latest ones to avoid the frequent damaging of the transformers.

Later, the DC inspected Health & Wellness Center Tarathpora and Receiving Station Tarathpora.

