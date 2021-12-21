Two Minors Die After Falling Into Water-filled Pit in Gagal Lolab

Srinagar: Two children have died after falling into a water-filled pit in Chakdar Mohalla Gagal in Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district this afternoon.

Reports  said that two children Mustafa Ahmad Bhadana, 6, son of Mohammad Qasim and Sumaiya Akhter, 6, daughter of Abdul Kareem fell into a deep pit stored with water, dug by a local contractor.

The minor duo was evacuated and rushed to Sub-district Hospital Kupwara where both of them were however declared as brought dead on arrival.

A police official confirming the incident told GNS that investigations have been initiated into the matter. (GNS)

