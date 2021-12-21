Day after delimitation commission proposal, PAGD meets in Jammu

Jammu: A day after delimitation commission drafted a proposal for creation of seven more assembly seats, six in Jammu and one in Kashmir province, an important meeting of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has started at the Jammu residence of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and some other leaders of the PAGD are reportedly part of the meeting.

The meeting has started at a crucial time when delimitation commission presented it’s draft report which draw sharp reaction from all political parties in the valley—(KNO)

