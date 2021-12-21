PAGD terms Delimitation Commission’s draft as ‘divisive’

Jammu: Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday termed the proposal by Delimitation Commission as divisive for Jammu and Kashmir and decided to stage protest against the draft on January 01, 2022.

The leaders of PAGD addressed a press conference at Jammu after holding a meeting at the residence of National Conference (NC) President Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

M Y Tarigami, spokesman of PAGD, said that abrogation of Article 35-A and 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was unconstitutional and step was taken without taking into confidence the stakeholders from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Everyone is aware that many among us have challenged reorganization act of Jammu and Kashmir In Supreme Court and Government of India should have avoided to go forward with this commission in a hurried rush as it is neither in national interest and not in the interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” PAGD leaders said.

“Unfortunately, the constitutional frame of delimitation including census have been ignored in proposal of delimitation commission,” they said, adding that the delimitation in J&K should be as per fresh census across country.

“There should be some criteria during delimitation as per population and laws meant for it should be followed in letter and spirit,” they said.

PAGD further claimed that NCs Dr. Farooq Abdullah and other members of commission reiterated in the meeting of commission that the proposal is not as per the wishes and interest of people and is just a step to create wedge on regional and community basis.

“This is part of agenda of BJP to divide people,” PAGD leaders said, saying that the draft if implemented is set to create further wedge between J&K and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the PAGD leaders said that conglomerate will hold a peaceful protest on January 01 2022 in Kashmir against the proposal.

“PAGD leaders have decided to hold a protest on 1st January at 11AM against the proposals of delimitation commission which are unacceptable to us, all the people and all communities and we term it as divisive,” said leaders of PAGD in Jammu press conference—(KNO)

