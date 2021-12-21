NCDC Delhi Confirms 3 Omicron Cases in Jammu

Srinagar: In a first since its detection, three cases of Omicron – new variant of Covid – have been confirmed from a locality in Jammu by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Three Omicron cases confirmed by NCDC, Delhi from a cluster in Jammu. Sample taken on 30th November. RTPCR testing of entire locality ordered”, reads a tweet by Health & Medical Education Department.

“Please observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour”, the tweet further reads.

Pertinent to mention here that India has at least 200 cases of the new Omicron variant till now, the health ministry said on Tuesday. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print