Disaster Preparedness Training held at Tangmarg

Srinagar:Disaster Preparedness Training was organized by the DMRRR, SDRF and Fire & Emergency Services at Govt. Degree College Tangmarg on Monday.

The programme was inaugurated by Principal GDC, Dr Yasmeen Farooq. The training was attended by Er Aamir Ali, Nodal Officer SEOC, Mohammad Shafi Deputy Controller Civil Defence Baramulla, Mushtaq A Shah, Divisional Fire Officer Baramulla. Faculty, students and NSS Volunteers of the College participated in the training.

Insp Javed A Wani and Reyaz Ahmed, trainers from SDRF alongwith other trainers from Fire & Emergency Services gave practical demonstration on Fire Fighting, First Aid and Search & Rescue . The participants were also taught simple emergency rescue methods. The program was coordinated by Manmeet Kour, Faculty Disaster Management.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print