Policeman shot at inside home in Pulwama

Anantnag: A policeman was shot inside his home and left wounded by unidentified gunmen late Sunday evening here in Pulwama district, police said.
The injured policeman has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay, son of Ghulam Muhammad Wagay, a resident of Bandzoo village in Pulwama district.
“He was immediately shifted to hospital with bullet injuries to his legs. He is in stable condition,” a senior police officer from the area said.
The incident took place at about 7:00 PM in Bandzoo village, when suspected militants barged into the house of Wagay and fired at him.
“The militants managed to escape after firing at him, while Wagay was evacuated to the hospital,” the police officer said.
He said that a team was immediately rushed to the spot and the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
“A case has also been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up,” the officer said.