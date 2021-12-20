Differently-abled Pampore girl, 13, pens book depicting hardships of her life

PAMPORE: A differently-abled 13-year-old girl from a poor family, which has two other persons with disabilities, in Khrew area of Pampore has penned a book titled “A Star Shines in Dark”.

Irtika Mehraj, daughter of Mehraj Ud Din Sofi, has written about the hardships of her life in the book.

From the poverty of her family, to the challenges the family has faced and the sacrifices rendered by her grandmother in raising her physically challenged son and grandchildren, Irtika has written a moving, poignant account that is extraordinary for a girl of her age.

Besides Irtika, her younger brother and her father are also differently-abled persons.

“I have seen a lot of hardships in life. I pray to Allah that nobody suffers so badly. However, at the same time, I am thankful to Allah for granting me extra intelligence,” she told Kashmir Reader.

She said that being differently-abled doesn’t mean that she can’t do anything but simply that she is different from others.

She told Kashmir Reader that she named her book ‘A Star Shines in Dark’ because it reflects her life.

“My life was in the dark, but with time I understood the real meaning of life. With hard work I am coming to terms with my life, though it may be beset with difficulty,” she said.

“My brother suffered from polio at an early age and then I, too, became a prey of this life-crippling disease at the age of 8,” she said.

She took to writing a book so that others get inspired to work hard to excel in life, she said.

Amina Mehraj, sister of Irtika, told Kashmir Reader that their father is also a person with disability. The book of my sister is about all the difficulties that our family is going through,” she said, adding that she, Irtika and their brother have been brought up by their grandmother.

“She worked hard to feed us. I am very thankful to her,” she said of her grandmother.

Amina said that they continue to face tremendous hardships and need financial help for sustenance.

The Vice President of Senior Citizen Forum Khrew, Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, has appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary, and Tehsildar Pampore, Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din, to provide financial help to the family.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print