No major impact on power supply in Kashmir: Govt

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole on Sunday claimed that their was no major impact to power scenario in the Kashmir due to the ongoing strike power development department.

He, however, appealed the striking employees to call off their strike.

Pole said that keeping in view the harsh weather conditions and difficulties being faced by the people the Valley, protesting employees should call off their strike as soon as possible.

He said that if their is any damage to any feeder or transmission line that is being looked at by the technical staff and linemen of the department as they were not on strike.

“I appreciate their work and dedication as they are trying to make power supply available for the people even in these harsh weather conditions. I would once again appeal to the engineering staff and daily wagers that don’t make public hostage to press for their demands, we should keep in mind the difficulties being faced by the public in these cold conditions,” he said.

Pole said that this is not the time to make people go through difficulties and press for their demands.

He said that government wants to resolve all the issues through peaceful means and they have taken into consideration the points made by the protesting employees and they themselves know this.

“I have myself talked to the MD and the points put forth by these employees have been taken into consideration but there is only one thing which is they don’t have any patch up the protesting employees of Jammu otherwise all their points have been taken in consideration,” he said.

He said that which is why they are continuing this protest, but they should know that Jammu doesn’t have cold weather conditions like the Kashmir valley and keeping these cold conditions in mind and difficulties being face by the people here, they should call off their protest.

Pole also appealed to the people to cooperate with the department in these conditions also try to minimise the use of heating gadgets and power pilferage so that the department is able to provide uninterrupted power supply.

It is pertinent to mention here that the divisional commissioner of Jammu on Sunday sought the help of army in restoring power supply in Jammu areas as most of the feeders were down due to the ongoing strike by the employees of power development department. KNS

