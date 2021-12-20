Govt must concede to demands of PDD employees: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday expressed serious concerns over the indefinite strike called by PDD employees in opposition to a government decision that intends to privatize grid stations.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that a plethora of such arbitrary decisions taken by the government have always resulted in causing inconvenience to the local populace of J&K.

“Over 20,000 electrical employees are currently on a strike due to which numerous areas across J&K are facing prolonged power blackouts and lingering of essential repair works. All of this is happening in the harsh cold winter season which is exponentially adding to the existing woes of the general public,” he observed.

He said that various hospitals in J&K possess minimal electrical back-up support and in absence of the requisite power supplies, it may give rise to an unprecedented emergency situation.

Bukhari demanded that the Government should review its decision at an earliest to resolve this deadlock with the concerned employee’s association in order to avoid further inconvenience to the people.

“The authorities are bound to resolve this matter with this exceptionally hard working section of the administrative machinery and acquiesce their genuine demands without any delay to end this indefinite strike that has plunged J&K into darkness,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print