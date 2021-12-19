Mega Awareness training camp organized by Horticulture Department at Achabal Anantnag

SRINAGAR: Today a mega awareness/training camp was organized at R&B Complex Acahabal, District Anantnag by the Department of Horticulture. This was 8th such camp organized by Department to reach out to the farmers under the banner “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Director General Horticulture Kashmir Mr. Aijaz Ahmad Bhat (JKAS) was the chief guest of the function and was accompanied by Deputy Director Horticulture Kashmir. Among others, DDC member Breng, BDC Chairperson Achabal and many PRI members participated in the camp. District Lead Bank Officer, scientists from KVK Anantnag also participated in the camp. The camp was attended by a good number of orchardists.

In his address, Director General Horticulture, elaborated in detail about the incentives available under the various central and UT sponsored schemes of the department and urged the farmers to come forward, associate with the Horticulture Department and avail the benefits of different components viz: establishment HD and traditional orchards, establishment of nurseries, installation of Polyhouses, Community Borewells, construction of Pack Houses & Vermi-Compost pits, horticultural machinery, micro irrigation etc. for upliftment of their socio- economic status.

DG further Stressed on the field functionaries to reach out to the farming community by holding awareness camps and special interaction sessions with the orchardists. On spot instructions were given by him to the field functionaries regarding Kissan Credit Card (KCC) Scheme and were asked to achieve 100% saturation under the scheme. Regarding the modified High-Density Plantation Scheme, He encouraged the farmers of the area, particularly marginal and small farmers, to come forward and take advantage of the newly launched Scheme.

At the end DG thanked all the participants and said more such camps will be held in the area. The Director General then distributed Packing Shed/machinery authorizations among the farmers.

Later in the day, the Director General visited the far-flung area of AndooShangus where another awareness camp was organized especially for the tribal and far-flung farmers of the area. He also held door to door meets with the locals and carefully listened to their grievances and advised the officers of the department for their timely redressal. Regarding the lack of irrigation infrastructure in the area DG assured them that a “Community Borewell” will be set up in the area and individual borewells will also be set up as per the demand.

