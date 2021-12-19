BGSBU conducts placement drive

Srinagar: A Placement drive was held in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri by Pie Infocomm, a leading Tech company.
The drive was initiated by the Training and Placement Cell of the University. In the placement drive 12 students got selected including 5 from Department of Management studies, 1 from Department of Computer Sciences, 4 from School of Engineering and Technology and 2 from University Polytechnic.The Job profile offered to the students included Business Development Manager , AutoCAD Designer and Software Developer. Among the selected candidates, MBA students were offered ₹5 lakh annual package, while those pursuing MCA, B.Tech and Diploma Engineering bagged an average annual package of ₹4 Lakh. Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Prof. Akbar Masood congratulated the selected candidates . Prof. Akbar said, ” I heartily congratulate the selected candidates and wish them all the good luck for their bright and prosperous future ahead. At, BGSB University we have a dedicated placement cell which aims at providing the best career opportunities to the students so that the students can explore career options in diverse fields.” The Vice Chancellor advised the selected students to prove their worth by serving the company in the best possible manner and keep the university’s banner flying high.