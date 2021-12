Ganderbal: A head constable of CRPF allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Gund area of Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Officials said that the CRPF trooper namely Deonath Yadav, a resident of Mirzapur UP of 118th Bn CRPF shot himself while he was on duty at CRPF camp Gund today morning.

The body of deceased CRPF trooper has been shifted ho hospital for legal formalities, official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print