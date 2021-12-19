LeT militant killed in Brief shootout in Srinagar outskirts: Police

Srinagar,:A Lashkar-i-Toiba militant was killed in a brief gunfight in Harwan Darbagh Dhara area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district in wee hours on Sunday.

A top police officer confirmed about killing of a militant in brief shootout in Harwan area.

The officer further stated that on a very specific information generated by the police, a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the Harwan area.

The slain militant seems to be a foreigner, However more verification about identity of the slain militant will shared latter, the officer added.(GNS)

