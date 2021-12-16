Take strict action against traffic violators, orders DC Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Taking cognizance of the complaints received from the general public with regard to nuisance of wrong parking, roadside encroachments on City roads, the District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook a surprise inspection of various City roads and assesses the traffic scenario.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi, SP Traffic, RTO Kashmir, SDM East, Tehsildar South Srinagar, besides officers of Srinagar Development Authority, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, and other concerned Departments.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Jahangir Chowk, Magarmal Bagh, New Secretariat road, Batamaloo, Karan Nagar and other adjoining areas and took stock of the traffic movement. The DC also inspected the designated parking sites near Khalisa School, Magarmal Bagh and at Batamaloo.

During the visit, the DC directed the authorities to take strict action against the traffic violators particularly against wrong parking and roadside encroachments. He also directed for taking immediate measures to overcome traffic jams to ensure better regulation of traffic movement within Srinagar Municipal limits particularly on heavily occupied routes.

The DC directed the Traffic Police, RTO Kashmir, Police, Revenue and SMC authorities to work in close coordination and act tough against traffic rules violators, who cause a lot of inconvenience to common people. He directed the officers to devise an effective mechanism for better traffic regulation, particularly hassle-free movement of Ambulances and other vehicles required to reach destination in a time bound manner.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the authorities to conduct a massive and intensified enforcement drive on daily basis against wrong parking and roadside encroachments in Srinagar City for visible improvement in traffic system.

He also asked to relocate street vendors from heavy traffic junction points which hinder smooth traffic ply. He stressed on the concerned officers to take all required measures to decongest the City roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic, particularly the moment of Ambulances.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print