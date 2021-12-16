Central grant of Rs 604 cr released to JK under JJM

New Delhi: With a focus to expedite the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Jammu & Kashmir, the Government of India released Rs 604 Crore to the Union Territory. Central fund of Rs 2,747 Crore has been allocated to the UT in 2021-22 for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, which is nearly four times the allocation made during 2020-21.
J&K plans to become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ UT by August, 2022. Out of 18.35 lakh rural households in the UT, 10.39 lakh (57%) households have tap water connections. Despite adverse weather conditions and challenges of transportation in many areas in this difficult terrain, water supply work is in full swing to make provision of tap water supply in villages. Provision has been made for tap water supply to every rural household in 2 districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal and 1,070 villages.
Union Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi accords top priority to make provision of tap water connection in every rural household across the country under Jal Jeevan Mission as there is a massive increase in budgetary allocation to Rs. 2,747.17 Crore in 2021-22, from Rs. 681.77 Crore in the preceding year.
