J&K Reports 5 Covid-19 Deaths, 133 Cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported five fresh fatalities due to covid-19 while 133 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

31 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 102 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 339271.

There were three deaths reported in J&K—four from the Valley and one from Jammu—due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4508 persons—2192 in Jammu and 2316 in Kashmir—have died due to the virus, they said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print