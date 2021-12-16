JCO killed in alleged fratricidal incident along LoC in Poonch

Poonch,: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in an alleged fratricidal incident near Line of Control in Mendhar area of Poonch on Thursday.

Official sources said that the Sepoy Laxminarayan had an altercation with Subedar Jasbir Singh following which he shot at him. Soon fellow soldiers took Subedar Jasbir Singh to army hospital but doctors declared him brought dead, they said. It was not immediately known what led to the altercation.

Confirming it, a police official said that investigations are underway.

Army spokesman based in Jammu told said that “no official version” was received so far. (GNS)

