Dr. Nazir Ganai appointed as new VC SKUAST-K

Srinaga: Authorities on Thursday appointed Dr. Nazir A. Ganai as Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences & Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST).

An order, in this regard has been issued by Chancellor of SKUAST-K, Manoj Sinha under number LGS-123(Appt.VC)AUK/2021/5435-38, dated 16-12-2021.

“In exercise of power vested in me under section 25(1) of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences & Technology Act, 1982, I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences & Technology, Kashmir hereby appoint Dr. Nazir A. Ganai presently Director, Planning and Monitoring, SKUAST- Kashmir, Shalimar, Srinagar as Vice Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences & Technology, (SKUAST-K), Kashmir for a period of 03 years or until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date on which he takes over charge, on the terms and conditions which are being notified separately,” the order reads—(KNO)

