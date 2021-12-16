Eat Right Camp held in Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology- Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Food Safety department in association with Department of Food Sciences and Technology SKAUST, Kashmir organized a day long awareness program in which faculty members from Food Science and technology, Hostel Wardens, Mess Workers, and students participated.

Dr Syed Zameer Head Division of food science & technology while welcoming the participants impressed upon the importance of ensuring sale of fortified staple food especially through PDS and MDM schemes to eradicate the nutritional disorders. He further impressed on the need to ensure target oriented supply of nutritive food to the consumers keeping in view their nutritional deficiencies.

Hilal Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety while highlighting the role of the department in ensuring safe and wholesome food to consumers, requested the authorities of the university to cooperate in declaring the campus as Eat Right Campus. He further requested them for their collaboration in testing of some food articles for detection of pesticidal and insecticidal residues.

Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai Director Planning and Monitoring highlighted importance of determination of insecticidal residue, pesticidal residues which are potentially health hazardous and assured full support from SKUAST in declaring the campus as an eat right campus.

Mr. Mufti Omar Imtiyaz Food Analyst Kashmir highlighted the importance of conducting research on specific food items and ensuring nutritious and sustainable food which would be beneficial for consumers as well as the planet.

Nadiya Rashid Malik Food Safety Officer in her power point presentation highlighted the process which is required to declare a campus as Eat Right Campus. This was followed by presentations by Dr. Abida Jabeen Associate Professor, Dr Poonam Sharma Associate Professor and Dr. Tawheed Amin, Assistant Professor . A joint team on the directions of Commissioner FDA Shakeel ur Rehman was constituted on spot for ensuring declaration of SKUAST as an eat Right campus within the shortest possible time.

