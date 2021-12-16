AC approves transfer of state land for various public purposes

JAMMU: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Revenue Department to transfer various parcels of land for public purposes.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 15 Kanal at village Majeen, Tehsil & District Jammu to Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on lease for 40 years. The Board will be constructing a Yatri Niwas and a Disaster Management Centre for better management of the yatra aimed at boosting religious tourism in the Union territory.

The construction of these facilities will enhance the number of pilgrims visiting the holy cave and subsequently generate substantial indirect employment. It will also ensure compliance to the orders of the Supreme Court of India and the National Green Tribunal.

Further, approval was given to the transfer of state land measuring 38 Kanal and 19 Marla at village Chak Jawala Tehsil Vijaypur, Samba to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, for establishing the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Employment of persons with disability (DivyangJan) in Jammu District.

Once functional, the Center will provide multitude of services to the Persons with Disabilities in the field of education, employment, vocational training, research and manpower development, rehabilitation of Divyangs, and distribution of assistive aids through a team of experts, besides working on the principle of trans-disciplinary approach.

