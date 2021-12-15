CUK DSW holds lecture on climate change

Expert for continuous glacier observations to mitigate hazards

Ganderbal: Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday organised a lecture, “Climate change, weather disruptions and GLOF hazard in northwest Himalaya” by Dr. Irfan Rashid, Coordinator, Sr Asst Prof. Deptt of Geo-Informatics, University of Kashmir.

In his presentation, Dr. Irfan Rashid, explained the glacier changes across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh using satellite remote sensing data. He pointed out that these glaciers were slightly losing mass rather than gaining and emphasised on continuous ground-based glacier observations to cope with glacier-related hazards and manage water resources for various applications including agriculture, hydropower, and households. “Continuous glacier changes and observations should be coordinated with stakeholders and decision makers for water availability and vulnerability to glacier related hazards,” he said while addressing students of various departments and faculty members. He said the people should call up their leaders to step up actions to tackle the climate crisis, including strengthening of policies and plans to mitigate disaster risks.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf said, the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continue at record levels, committing the planet to dangerous future warming. “Rising global temperatures are fuelling devastating extreme weather throughout the world and in Jammu and Kashmir, with spiraling impacts on economies and health of people,” he said. “We can definitely stop climate change. The government should initiate efforts to manage industrial waste, conserve existing forests and prioritise tree plantation. The industries contributing to air pollution should not be allowed,” he added.

Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Shah in his welcome address, said the human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land. “Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere and ocean have occurred. Human-induced climate change is already increasing the frequency and intensity of many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe,” he said and called for strict implementation of rules and regulations to check the pollution emanating from industries. After the lecture, the students interacted with the expert and posed questions.

Deputy DSW, Nunar Campus, Dr. Latief Khaliq conducted the programme proceedings while as Deputy DSW Tulmullah Campus, Dr. Asif Khan proposed the vote of thanks.

