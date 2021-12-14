Srinagar records low of minus 3 degrees with MeT predicting wet weather today

Srinagar: Cold conditions intensified in Kashmir on Monday with meteorological centre Srinagar predicting chances of light rain and snow in higher reaches from today.
MeT Deputy Director Mukhtar Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that there will be slight respite from cold on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, the temperature will dip again.
He said that there are chances of rain and snow in the upper reaches on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The cold wave in Kashmir has intensified with the mercury settling several notches below the freezing point, officials said.
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night down by 0.5 degrees from the previous night. It was the second coldest night of the season so far, the officials said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius up from minus 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The officials said Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in the Valley at a low of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.
The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.
Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag registered a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.
