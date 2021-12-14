J&K records 3 daily Covid deaths, 119 new cases

Srinagar: Three Covid deaths were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir while 119 new cases of the infection were reported on Monday, an official bulletin said.
Two deaths were reported in Kashmir and one in Jammu while 93 cases were detected in the Valley and 26 in Jammu division, it said.
Moreover, 215 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 84from Jammu Division and 131 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 48 cases, Baramulla reported 11 cases, Budgam reported 06 cases, Pulwama reported 03 cases, Kupwara reported 08 cases, Anantnag reported no cases, Bandipora reported 08 cases, Ganderbal reported 08 cases, Shopian reported 01 case while as Kulgam reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 20cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported 02 cases, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 01cases while as Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi had no fresh case for today.
In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 44,395doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,73,10,568, it added.
