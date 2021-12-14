Militant Killed As Encounter Rages In Poonch Woods

Poonch: One unidentified militant was killed an encounter with joint team of police and army in Doori Dhok area of Surankote area of Poonch district on Tuesday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, army’s 16 RR and 156 TA launched a cordon-and-search-operation in forest area of Doori Dhok.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off the gunfight.

Army’s Jammu based PRO confirmed about the killing of a militant. SSP Poonch Dr Vinod Kumar and other senior officers are at the spot, sources said. They said that operation was going on. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print