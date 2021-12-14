Zeewan Attack: One Among Injured Cops Succumb, Toll 3  

Srinagar: The death toll in fatal attack by militants on a police bus on Srinagar-Jammu highway near Zeewan in city outskirts rose to three as one among the 12 injured police personnel succumbed to wounds at a hospital here on Tuesday.

A police official said that Constable Rameez Ahmad son of Mohammad Amin of Yachama Ganderbal lost battle for life at hospital here.

A bus of police’s armed forces was fired upon near Aripora Zeewan in outskirts of Srinagar on Monday evening, leaving 14 men injured.

Later two of them, Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan of Top Neel Bharthand Ramban and Safique Ali (Sgct) of Mamakoti Mahore in Reasi district succumbed to injuries at army’s 92 base camp at Badami bagh hospital here.

Police has said that the attack was carried out by three militants of “Kashmir Tigers” which it said is an “offshoot” of Jash-e-Mohammad.

‘Preliminary investigation has revealed that three (militants) had fired indiscriminately upon a police vehicle carrying police personnel of 9th Battalion near Zewan Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar,” a police spokesperson had said, adding, “The police party were coming back to their campus after finishing their duties.”

Although the fire was retaliated, he said, militants however taking advantage of darkness managed to escape from the spot.

“Credible sources revealed that the attack was carried by Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of JeM. In the retaliatory firing, one of the militants got injured and the group involved in this attack will be soon brought to justice,” the spokesperson had added.

The injured police personnel have been identified Sajad Ahmad of Hariparigam Tral Pulwama, Bishmber Dass of Rabta Jammu, Sanjay Kumar of Dhanera rajouri, Vikas Sharma, Abdul Majeed of Sangiiwani Rajpora Pulwama, Mudasir Ahamd of Panner Tral, Ravi Kanth of Heranagar Kathua, Showkat Ali of Hadrdumir Tral, Arshid Mohammad of badibrahmana Jammu, Liyaqat Ali of Mohichak Kathua, and Narinder Singh (driver of the bus). Besides one constable Adil has received minor injuries, the police said. (GNS)

