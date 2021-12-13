Four Covid deaths, 126 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Four Covid deaths were reported in Kashmir while 126 new cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official bulletin said.

It said that all the deaths occurred in Kashmir division while 111 cases were reported in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu division.

Moreover, 176 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 48from Jammu Division and 128 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 52 cases, Baramulla reported 19 cases, Budgam reported 11 cases, Pulwama reported 07 cases, Kupwara reported 03 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 09 cases, Ganderbal reported 08 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 09 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported no cases, Kathua reported 01case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 02 cases, Reasi reported no case, Kishtwar reported 02fresh cases each for today while as Ramban reported no fresh case for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 / 2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283 /2430581/2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 20,499doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,72,71,653.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 338871 positive cases, 1541are Active Positive (385 in Jammu Division and 1157in Kashmir Division), 332835 have recovered and 4495 have died; 2189 in Jammu division and 2306in Kashmir division.

