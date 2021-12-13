JeM militant killed in Awantipora encounter: Police

Srinagar: A militant affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad was killed by government forces in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Awantipora on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson, government forces carried out a cordon and search operation on a specific input about the presence of militants in Bargam village of Awantipora.

Amid the searches, the militant fired upon the joint party of forces comprising police, army and CRPF ensuing into an encounter. Police said that the holed up militant was given an opportunity to surrender which he denied and instead fired upon the forces.

In the shootout, the militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the site. He was identified as Sameer Ahmad Tantray son of Ghulam Mohammad Tantray resident of Bargam Awantipora.

According to police, he was a categorized militant linked with JeM outfit and was part of groups involved in several crime cases.

“Before joining militancy, he was working as a militant associate and involved in providing logistic support to the active militants in the area. He was also involved in pasting threatening posters in Awantipora and adjoining areas to threaten the law abiding citizens and keep them away from democratic activities,” it added.

Police said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” it added.

