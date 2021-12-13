BJP Activist’s PSO Along With ‘Associate’ Go Missing With 2 Weapons In Kupwara

Srinagar,:Personal Security Officer with a BJP activist and his “associate” are missing since last night in Kupwara district of north Kashmir and efforts are underway to trace them, officials said on Monday.

Official sources said that during intervening night of December 12 and 13, Saqib Ahmad Tantry (SPO) son of Sanaullah Tantry of Bohipora, deployed as PSO with BJP activist Abdul Rashid Zargar fled with two weapons. Saqib’s “associate” Arif Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, also resident of Bohipora Kupwara, is also missing, they said.

A senior police of the district said that efforts are underway to trace out the duo. “Saqib Ahmad Tantry had come to his house and left. His family told us that they are also searching him,” the officer said.

Asked about the missing weapons, the officer said that “PSOs with Rashid Zargar have not come and things will get clear soon.”

Originally a resident of Lolab, Abdul Rashid Zargar is presently being kept along with other protected persons in PWD building at Salkoot and it is here where the duo has gone missing, the sources added. (GNS)

