Soldier shoots self dead in Kupwara

Kupwara: A soldier ended life by shooting himself dead inside a camp in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, official said on Monday.

They said that the soldier of Havildar rank identified as Shinde Sandeep Arjun was posted at Drangyari Chowkibal when he shoot himself with own service rifle at around 4:30 a.m. He was shifted to army hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to the injuries, they said.

An official confirmed about committing of the suicide by the 38-year-old army soldier but said that it was not immediately known what led him to take the extreme step. He said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigations taken up. (GNS)

