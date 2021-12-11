No prayers at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid for 18th Friday: Anjuman

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar said that authorities once again barred congregational prayers for 18th consecutive Friday at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid.
“Today, once again in the morning, the authorities and the police bared the Auqaf employees from opening up the gates of the mosque and thus prevented the locals and the people having come from various parts of the Valley to perform their Friday prayers at their beloved mosque,” the Anjuman in a statement said.
Expressing concern over the policies pursued by the authorities, the Anjuman said that all records of forcible closure of the grand mosque have been broken. “People are being deprived of all the rights including religious rights by force which is a cause of great uneasiness and anxiety for the Muslims of Kashmir,” it said.
The Anjuman also expressed strong resentment against the continuous detention of its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been under house arrest since 5 August 2019 and demanded his release.