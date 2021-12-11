Militants kill 2 cops in Bandipora: Police

Srinagar: Militants carried out an attack and killed two policemen in north Kashmir’s Bandipora on Friday, police said.
A police spokesperson said that militants attacked a police party in Gulshan Chowk of Bandipora in the afternoon resulting in grievous injuries to two policemen.
They were identified as constable Mohammad Sultan and constable Fayaz Ahmad and were posted at Police Station Bandipora. The deceased were driver and PSO of SHO, according to a local news agency.
“Both the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. However they succumbed to their injuries,” the police added.
Soon after the attack, people ran for safety while police and government forces reached the spot. They cordoned off the area and launched searches to trace the assailants.
Early this week, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Parliament that 81 government forces personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 5 August 2019 till 30 November 30. He said that the number of militants killed was 366 in the same period.
