One Covid death, 173 cases in J&K

SrinagarP: One person died of Covid in Kashmir while 173 new cases of the infection were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 129 cases of Covid were reported in Kashmir and 44 in Jammu division.

Moreover, 250 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 112from Jammu Division and 138 from Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 59 cases, Baramulla reported 17 cases, Budgam reported 12 cases, Pulwama reported 11cases, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 08 cases, Ganderbal reported 13 cases, Kulgam reported 03 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 25 cases, Udhampur reported 01 case, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported 05 cases, Kathua reported 01case, Samba reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 03 cases, Reasi reported 06 cases while as Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 57,092doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,72,04,599, it said.

