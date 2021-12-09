Mock exercise on earthquake preparedness held

Srinagar: A mock drill on earthquake preparedness was organised by the District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar in collaboration with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Govt of J&K at Nigeen Club Srinagar today.
The mock exercise was held in collaboration with various Departments, including Disaster Awareness & Management Forum (DAMF), Institution of Engineers (India). During the mock exercise various disaster scenarios were simulated, and response of the Rescue Teams was tested. Teams from Fire & Emergency Services, Health Department, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Roads & Buildings, Power Dev. Dept, Mechanical Engineering Dept, Public Health Engineering, Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies, Civil Defence, Paramilitary Forces, J&K Police, Traffic Police, Tourism, Lake Conservation & Management Authority, NGOs, Civil Society, Volunteers etc. actively participated in the drill. Drone provided by SkyRobo Drones was also put into use for facilitating the Rescue Teams and for obtaining live video feed of the disaster affected sites.