Sensitization programme on cyber crime held at GDC Pampore

SDPO Pampore informs about cyber crime

Pampore: A sensitisation programme on Cyber crime was held at government degree College Pampore on Monday for creating awareness among students.

The programme was organised by Government Degree College at Academic block.

The programme was presided by Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad.

Principal GDC Pampore Professor Dr Sema Naaz, SHO Pampore, Mohammad Younis Khan, Pro Shah Lateef, Dr. Iqbal Malik, Dr. Iqbal Rahi, Dr. Mohammad Tahir Khan, Prof Ashaq Rashid, Prof Alam Ara Shah and a number of students of the collage attend the event.

Earlier, SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad and SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan was welcomed by students and officials of the GDC Pampore.

SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad throwed light on the topic in detail and informed students and officials of GDC Pampore how cyber space is used by miscreants for playing fraud and cheating.

He told students how various applications are used to dupe gullible persons.

He informed them that fraud setters impose as officials of telecom company and ask for personal details like adhar card, ATM pin number etc and which are used for cheating and committing fraud.

The police official also informed the students about legal measures regarding cyber crimes.

on the occasion students asked many questions which were answered by him.

“Hackers commit crimes through different ways and it becomes necessary for students know them and stand guard against them,” SDPO told Kashmir Reader, adding that students should not reply to unnecessary text messages, not to accept friendship requests by fake account holders and not to fell prey to false job advertisements.

Professor Dr Seema Naaz, Principal GDC Pampore, told Kashmir Reader that one day awareness programme on cyber crime was organised in the college.

” SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad, who has worked in cyber crime, was invited as special guest, he informed our students about

different acts and provision about cyber crime, the students were informed that cyber crime is a punishable act and they were asked stay away from it,” she said.

The SDPO Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad was thanked by Principal GDC Pampore and awarded a memento at the end of the programme.

