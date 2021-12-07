DC Kupwara reviews Covid-19 related death assistance cases

166 cases approved for assistance of Rs.50k each
KUPWARA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din who is also Chairman District Disaster Management Authority today convened a meeting of concerned officers to settle the COVID-19 related death cases for assistance under SDRF.
It was informed in the meeting that a total of 168 Covid related death cases have been submitted by the applicants for Covid assistance in the district. It was also informed that after proper identification and verification by concerned Government officials and Tehsildars, 166 cases have been found genuine and eligible for ex gratia assistance.
On the occasion, all the 166 cases have been approved by the Committee for grant of ex gratia assistance of Rs.50, 000 to next of kin of the deceased.
The DC directed the concerned officers for speedy disposal of the cases to ensure timely Covid assistance to the next of kin of the deceased through Direct Benefit Transfer.
He also reviewed the progress of relief cases other than Covid-19.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir; ACR Kupwara, Jowhar Ali; District Health Officer, CHO, Tehsildars and other concerned attended the meeting.