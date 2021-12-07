Missing Budgam women traced by police in Lucknow

BUDGAM: The woman from the Aripathan village who had gone missing from the Jammu bus stand has been traced by the police at Lucknow on Monday.
Tariq Ahmad Wani, one of the family members of the missing women from the Aripathan village told the Kashmir Reader that she has been traced by the Lucknow police and has been handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir police.
“The father and husband of the missing women are at Jammu and set to return home after completing the legal formalities, ” he added.

