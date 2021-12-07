Multilevel car parking inaugurated at Janglat Mandi, Anantnag

ANANTNAG: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla Monday inaugurated the Multi level car parking (MLCP) at Janglat Mandi, here.

While interacting with the public, media and officials of MC Anantnag, the DDC said that the car parking was of immense need to reduce congestion on town roads and added that the Multi Level Car Parking will reduce the issue of road side parking.

He appealed to the public to utilize the facility to ease traffic movement on the roads. He said that he has passed directions to the traffic department to implement a zero tolerance policy against roadside parking given that an alternative is available.

Dr Singla said that the parking facility is available at nominal charges and therefore the violators and wrong parkers will be strictly dealt with under law as the congested road is a vital route connecting GMC Anantnag to the rest of the town.

The President MC Anantnag, Hilal Ahmad while addressing the public said that this was the long pending demand of car owners visiting the District and the said initiative will definitely make the people heave a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, the MLCP was constructed by R&B at a cost of Rs 16.02 crores. With a plinth area of 7858 sqm, the facility can comfortably accommodate 200 cars at a time. The car parking charges will be Rs 30 per car per day.

SSP Anantnag also interacted with the public on the occasion and said that traffic jams on the route shall be a concern of the past with the opening of this facility.

