Kashmir, Ladakh Reels Under Freezing Cold Conditions

Srinagar: Amid clear skies, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh recorded freezing cold conditions with world famous skiing resort of Gulmarg recording minus minimum of 7.0°C while Drass in Ladakh had season’s coldest night at minus 18.4°C.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded minimum of minus 1.4°C against previous night’s 2.6°C. The temperature was below normal by minus 0.8°C. The mercury fell as low as minus 2.5°C on December 1 which was lowest temperature recorded this season in Srinagar so far.

Qazigund recorded minimum temperature of minus 0.2°C against 3.2°C on the previous night, he said. The temperature was 0.6 °C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir for this time of the year, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.8°C against 0.6°C on previous night.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against 1.9°C on previous night which is below normal (minus 0.7°C) by 0.5°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against 1.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg witnessed a minimum of minus 7.0°C which is minus 3.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 10.8°C against last night’s minus 5.6°C while Kargil town recorded a low of 0.0°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 18.4°C, the official said. The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir for now. (GNS)

