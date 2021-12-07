Unknown male body recovered in Singpora, Bla

Pattan: An unknown male body was on Tuesday found near Jeel bridge in Singpora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

 

Official sources said  that locals spotted a body near Jeel bridge Singpora and accordingly informed the concerned police post about it.

 

Soon after being informed, a police team reached to the spot and took the body to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

 

An official also confirmed that a body has been recovered and said the identification of the deceased is being ascertained—(KNO)

