Unknown male body recovered in Singpora, Bla

Pattan: An unknown male body was on Tuesday found near Jeel bridge in Singpora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official sources said that locals spotted a body near Jeel bridge Singpora and accordingly informed the concerned police post about it.

Soon after being informed, a police team reached to the spot and took the body to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

An official also confirmed that a body has been recovered and said the identification of the deceased is being ascertained—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print