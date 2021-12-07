Disaster Management meeting held at Shopian

SHOPIAN: The Additional District Magistrate, Shopian, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani today convened a meeting of the officers of Disaster Management at Mini Secretariat Arhama, here.
During the meeting, various issues with regard to the Emergency Operation Centre, establishment of temporary EOS, assessment of the resources and status, training programmes, manpower status, besides identification of vulnerable areas were also discussed threadbare.
The concerned officers on the occasion briefed about the preparations of DPR, funds position, existing resources with ADM Cell, assessment of the resources with allied departments, online uploading of existing resources and disaster specific trainees with specific locations.
The Additional District Magistrate while speaking to the officers enjoined upon them to make sufficient stock of essentials available for the purpose. He stressed the conduct of special training, mock drills and identification of all the vulnerable points in the district and directed officers to prepare a comprehensive disaster management plan so that the required manpower, machinery and material can be arranged well in time.
SDM, Zainapora, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Ex. Engineers of R&B & PHE, Shopian, Tehsildars, Manager, DIC, DYSSO, FC&CA, EO, Municipal Committee, Shopian and various other concerned officers attended the meeting.
