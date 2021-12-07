CBK Arrests Accused Evading Arrest In Fake Certificate Case For 3 Years

Srinagar; The Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday said that an accused who was evading arrest for three years in connection with a case involving preparation of fake marks certificates in order to get admission in different colleges of Valley has been arrested.

The Crime B ranch said that the accused Aejaz Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Gani Malik of Vilgam Handwara in Kupwara Kupwara was arrested for being involved in case (FIR No: 34/2007) under section 420,468,471,120-B RPC for preparing fake marks certificates of higher secondary part 2nd in order to get admission in different colleges of Valley.

“The investigation of case was closed as proved against Aejaz and 5 others accused persons and the charge-Sheet in the instant case was filed before the Court of Law on December 28, 2010,” it said in a statement . However, it said, the accused Aejaz Ahmad Malik was absconding and evading arrest since 2018. “The Warrant U/S 512 was issued by Court of City judge Srinagar, and accordingly the warrant was executed by Crime Branch Kashmir and the accused stands arrested in the instant case.” (GNS)

