One killed, three injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: One person An was killed while three others received serious injuries in a road accident that took place at Dalian on Rajouri-Nowshera stretch of Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway.

Officials of police said that a car collided head on with an Army truck coming from opposite side along the highway.

“Three persons traveling in the car received serious injuries who were removed from the accident site and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment,” said police officials.

They added that the one person died on the spot and his body is stuck in the vehicle while efforts are going on to remove the body,” they said.

Senior police officers have rushed to the spot—(KNO)

