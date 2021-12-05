Newly married youth ends life in Pampore

PAMPORE:A newly married youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Saffron Town Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on late Saturday evening.

A 22 year old Gauhar Majeed Dar son of Abdul Majeed, resident of Dhobi Mohalla Kadlabal, Pampore allegedly committed suicide by hanging in his house.

The deceased youth had got married month ago, sources told Kashmir Reader.

Family members saw him hanging in his room and immediately shifted to Sub district hospital Pampore where he doctors declared brought dead.

After receiving information about the incident, the police party from police station Pampore reached the spot and taken the body for mediico-legal formalities, SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan told Kashmir Reader.

He said that a case under 174 CrPc has been registered at police station Pampore and started further investigation, he said.

The autopsy of deceased youth conducted at Sub district hospital Pampore inpresance of SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad , Naib Tehsildar Pampore Mohammad Ameen, SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan and others, officials told Kashmir Reader.

After conducting autopsy, the body of the deceased was handed over to family members for last late night.

