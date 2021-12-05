Man Working With BSF Held With Unauthorised Cash in Sopore

Srinagar: A BSF intermediary in unauthorised possession of five lac rupees cash was on Saturday evening held by police in Sopore in Baramulla district, sources said.

They said that one Ishfaq Ahmad Khan son of Aziz Khan was intercepted by a police team in Tarzoo area. Upon frisking, the police team recovered five lac rupees cash from his possession, adding the person upon questioning however failed to authenticate about the recovered cash amount.

The accused, they said, has divulged that he is working as contractor with 91 BSF – stationed in Naugam Handwara.

When contacted, a senior police officer of the district said that they intercepted a person and recovered a cash amount of rupees five lac from his possesion. “The person is under custody for further questioning”, the officer said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print